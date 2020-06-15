Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Nearly 52 Per Cent of Kolkata Citizens Favour Total Lockdown for Another Month: Survey

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 05:14 PM IST
Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) Nearly 52 per cent of over 2,500 people surveyed in the city have favoured a complete lockdown for one more month, amid the unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a study by a social media platform.

LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform which has Nadir Godrej, Anand Mahindra and R C Bhargava as members of its advisory board, recently conducted a survey in high virus load cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to find out what the residents there had to say about any further extension of lockdown.

Among the 2644-odd respondents in Kolkata, 52 per cent were found to be in favour of a one-month complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 5,998 respondents in Delhi, 79 per cent called for a complete lockdown.

In Mumbai, 64 per cent of 5,412 people have also sought the same.

Chennai saw 61 per cent of 5,232 respondents pitching for one-month lockdown.

India has so far recorded more than 3.3 lakh cases of COVID-19, with death toll having crossed the 9000-mark.

The country has undergone lockdown in four phases starting March 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

