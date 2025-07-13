Karimnagar (Telangana), Jul 13 (PTI) A new court of Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate of First Class was inaugurated by Justice K Laxman of Telangana High Court on Sunday at Odela Mandal Headquarters in Peddapalli district.

High Court Judges Justice N V Shravan Kumar, Justice EVV Venugopal, and Justice J Srinivasa Rao participated in the event.

Bar Council Member Kasuganti Lakshman Kumar, Peddapalli District Judge Sunitha Kunchala, District Collector Koya Sriharsha and others were also present.

