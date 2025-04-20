New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Around 5.9 lakh people in rural, tribal-dominated and urban areas of Madhya Pradesh's Satna have been screened for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension over the past two years under an initiative of an NGO.

Under project Bimari Mukt Bharat, an initiative of NGO named Madhurima Sewa Sanskar Foundation, around 400 health camp were conducted, in which around 61,481 people were identified with various health conditions requiring immediate attention.

Also Read | What's the Difference Between Easter Egg Chocolate and Regular Chocolate?.

It was part of an initiative spearheaded by social activist and entrepreneur Dr Swapna Verma (40), and entrepreneur, and social activist from Satna. She is the founder of the NGO.

As a result of the initiative, around 10 per cent of pre-diabetic cases were reverted to normal, and 12 per cent of beneficiaries have improved hygiene practices in the past two years, said Dr Verma, who is part of the BJP's state unit.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Door-to-door general health screening camps were also conducted, said the medical professional.

A digital mobile health unit, equipped with doctors, pharmacists, and lab technicians, travels to underserved communities and aspirational districts to assess health conditions and generate digital health profiles.

This mobile health screening process includes blood tests (CBC, blood sugar, urine routine, thyroid test), categorisation of patients into mild, moderate, and severe disease, and lifestyle modification recommendations and health reports for individuals.

"By creating comprehensive patient digital health profiles, the initiative is bridging healthcare gaps and fostering a sustainable model of preventive care.

"Digital health profiles, generated at health camps, are tech-enabled documents of individuals through family tree charts, health profiles, lifestyle, standard of living, and occupation for a detailed disease and genetic analysis," she said.

India, with its vast population and growing burden of lifestyle diseases, faces immense challenges in providing quality healthcare to all. The current healthcare model is largely curative, focusing on treating diseases after they occur.

However, preventive care can revolutionise the system by reducing disease prevalence, minimising healthcare costs, and improving overall well-being.

Dr Verma said that by shifting from a reactive to a proactive approach, India can ensure better health outcomes for its citizens.

"Under the vision and efforts of the Prime Minister of India, Bharat is moving towards Viksit Rashtra. Preventive care is not just an alternative but a necessity for India's future," she said.

"True change in India's healthcare system can only come when we shift our focus from treatment to prevention. If we equip people with the right knowledge and resources, we can significantly reduce the disease burden and create a healthier society," Dr Verma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)