New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday inaugurate the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE), an event that will spotlight India's rising digital ambitions, its tech transformation and discuss new-age innovations.

The two-day event will also see Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar speak about the growing impact of emerging technologies and India's digital aspirations, as the chief guest and speaker.

The event - being hosted by Trescon - comes at a time when the nation's digital achievements and swift adoption of groundbreaking solutions are reshaping the economic landscape, positioning India as a force in the new world order and global value chains.

DATE is bringing together India's most influential and innovative technology leaders, startups, investors, enterprise decision-makers and policy makers at the Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) in New Delhi.

Sitharaman will inaugurate the event, according to a release.

Notable speakers at the expo include Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council; Tejasvi Surya, MP; and Abhishek Singh, MD and CEO of Digital India Corporation (DIC), and President and CEO, NeGD.

Other eminent speakers are Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group in India and Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (Cll) – South India; Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Capital; Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CliQ; and Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO of Snapdeal, among others.

The power-packed sessions would see captains of the industry engage in brainstorming sessions on topics ranging from future of Generative AI, to rise of conversational commerce, and from democratising software development, to navigating multi-Cloud, AI, ML, Low-Code environment.

"As we unveil DATE - the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo - in India, we're not just showcasing technology, we're igniting a seismic shift that will redefine the global tech landscape," Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon said.

Bharadwaj added: "This event isn't merely about innovation, it's a catalyst for monumental change, propelling India to the forefront and establishing DATE as the unparalleled beacon of digital prowess, transcending boundaries to become the epitome of the largest tech revolution on the planet."

Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman of Trescon said that DATE is set to redefine the landscape of business and industry in India.

"By uniting visionaries, innovators, and disruptors under one roof, it's not just about enhancing our presence; it's about catalysing a transformative journey that will empower businesses across sectors, leading them towards unparalleled growth, innovation, and global prominence," Saleem added.

DATE is organised by Trescon in collaboration with strategic partner Cyberverse Foundation. Other notable partners at DATE include Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Software Technology Park of India (STPI), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and other government and non-government organisations, the release added.

