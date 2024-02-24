New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and discussed issues related sustainable mobility and economic empowerment.

"NITI Aayog VC @suman_bery held a productive meeting with Mr. Dara Khosrowshahi @dkhos, @Uber CEO today," the Aayog said in a tweet.

The discussion centred around Uber's contributions to India's economic growth through livelihood generation for drivers and riders, while promoting clean and affordable transportation solutions, it added.

