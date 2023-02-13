New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 396.35 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 229.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, NLC India said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the October-December period increased to Rs 3,982.49 crore, over Rs 2,845.08 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The PSU said that its board has declared an interim dividend of 15 per cent, i.e. Rs 1.50 per equity share, for 2022-23.

NLC India, which comes under the coal ministry, is into mining and power generation.

