New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) NMDC on Tuesday reported a 4.81 per cent fall in iron ore production at 17.98 million tonnes (MT) during April-November period of the ongoing fiscal.

The company had produced 18.89 MT iron ore during the same period of financial year 2019-20, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Iron ore sales fell to 18.73 MT during the period as against 19.99 MT in April-November of preceding fiscal.

However, iron ore production rose to 3.32 MT in November from 2.94 MT in the same month a year ago.

The company's sales also increased to 3.30 MT in November from 2.79 MT a year ago.

NMDC, under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore annually from three fully mechanized mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Besides iron ore, it is also involved in exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.

