Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Haryana Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday said there is no ban on inter-district movement of dry fodder though restrictions have been imposed on the inter-state transportation to meet the local demand.

The Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister clarified that there is no ban on inter-district movement of fodder.

Also Read | 5G Spectrum for Private Enterprises Not a Threat to Indian Telecom Operators, Says Report.

"However, to meet the local requirements only inter-state transportation restrictions are imposed, and every Deputy Commissioner should keep a close vigil on the incidents where fodder is being transported to other states," directed Dalal while presiding over a review meeting of the availability of fodder in Gaushalas with the Deputy Commissioners held through video conference.

The Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government, saying the decision to ban the sale of wheat residue, which is used as cattle fodder, outside the state is a "dictatorial" decision.

Also Read | Poco M4 5G India Launch Set for April 29, 2022; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja had said that imposing restrictions on the sale of tudi' (wheat residue) outside the state was a dictatorial decision. This decision should be withdrawn immediately, she had demanded.

Dalal said in the meeting that a nodal officer should be appointed to monitor the fodder coming from other states.

"It should also be ensured that the vehicles coming from other districts carrying fodder should not face any difficulty in commuting. Everyday monitoring of procurement and sale of fodder should also be done," the minister directed, according to an official statement here.

He directed the officials concerned to work on a war footing level along with drafting proactive strategies for ensuring adequate availability of fodder in each Gaushala before the onset of monsoon.

Every Deputy Commissioner should ensure that no Gaushala in the state faces any difficulty due to fodder shortage, said Dalal.

"If required, people should also be encouraged to donate fodder," he said.

The minister said that the possibility of formulating an incentivized scheme should also be explored under which an amount should be given if any farmer ties up with the Gaushalas for sowing green fodder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)