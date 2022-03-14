Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Monday asserted that there is no shortage of urea fertiliser in the state and farmers are happy.

He was replying to a question in the state assembly raised in the Question Hour by opposition Congress member Kiran Choudhary.

Dalal said during the current Rabi season till March 9, as much as 10.80 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertiliser has been made available to farmers, which is more than the consumption of last year (10.51 lakh metric tonnes of urea).

Besides, a stock of 1.38 lakh metric tonnes of urea is also available in the state as of March 9, said Dalal.

He informed the House that a total requirement of 11 lakh metric tonnes of urea is estimated for Rabi 2021-22.

He said that continuous monitoring of the supply of fertilisers is being done at the headquarter and at the district level throughout the state.

However, Choudhary said women had been standing in queues since early morning in the minister's own constituency, as well, but yet they could not get adequate stock of the fertiliser.

Also, there has been blackmarketing of the fertiliser, she alleged.

The minister, however, in his response, said, "there are a few persons here, who do politics based on social media and media reports. They are not connected with the ground”.

"..These people (opposition) had been misleading people. But, the government had ensured there was no shortage of urea across the state," he said.

Meanwhile, Dalal, in reply to another question raised in the House, said an amount of Rs 1,357.12 crore has been given to the farmers as claims due to damage caused by pests and unseasonal rains during Kharif 2020 and Kharif 2021.

Meanwhile, in response to another question, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed that the state government plans to set up five new cities on Kundli Manesar Palwal expressway, out of which one city is proposed in Palwal.

He also said that after the construction of Jewar International Airport (UP), new avenues of development will open in Palwal (which is close to Jewar).

Dushyant Chautala, in response to another question asked by a member of the House, said that soon work would be done to make an underpass on the Panipat-Rohtak railway line passing through Naultha village in Israna Assembly Constituency of Panipat district.

