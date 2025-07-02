Noida, Jul 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly producing fake mark sheets, degrees, and migration certificates, among other documents, for individuals who failed their examinations or needed to alter their age, officials said on Wednesday.

They allegedly charged between Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 lakh for creating the forged mark sheets, based on the customer's circumstances, the police said.

The police also noted that their primary clientele consisted of unemployed individuals, those who had failed their exams, and people who did not meet age eligibility requirements. The forged mark sheets were allegedly associated with various universities and educational boards.

The accused, identified as Abhimanyu Gupta and Dharmendra Gupta, are Kanpur locals currently living in Sector 39.

"The accused gathered data from Google, reprinted the documents, and provided them to clients requesting mark sheets," Noida DCP Yamuna Prasad said.

Police recovered 66 fake mark sheets, seven migration certificates, 22 resumes, counterfeit stamps, two laptops, two printers, a chequebook, seven mobile phones, and two cars, among others, from the accused.

An FIR under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at the Phase One Police Station in Noida.

