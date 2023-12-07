Siliguri, Dec 7 (PTI) The North Bengal business meet has elicited investments worth Rs 24,000 crore which would be implemented in a span of one to two years, an official of the West Bengal government said on Thursday.

Chief secretary of the West Bengal government H K Dwivedi said that the investment proposals have been received from various sectors.

Business organisations and trade bodies of eight districts in the northern part of West Bengal have participated in the business meet held here on Thursday, he said.

Dwivedi said the state government has been very proactive in encouraging investors to make investments in West Bengal and has been extending support for the same.

He said that after the present government came into power in the state, there have been notable industrial investments in North Bengal.

Discussions on the overall development of the infrastructure of North Bengal also took place at the business meet, he added.

