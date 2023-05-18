Guwahati, May 18 (PTI) The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based T-Hub (Technology Hub), a premier innovation hub and ecosystem enabler.

According to the MoU, NRL and T-Hub will jointly collaborate on business innovation and growth hack for NRL's flagship startup program, ‘iDEATION'.

The MoU was signed by NRL's Senior Chief General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nikunja Borthakur and T-Hub's Chief Innovation Officer Sujit Jagirdar amongst other officials at the NRL Centre here on Wednesday.

T-Hub is India's pioneering innovation ecosystem and strives to create impact for startups, corporations and other ecosystem stakeholders and this MoU will mark a significant step in the direction of 'Atmanirbhar Northeast and Atmanirbhar Bharat', according to a statement.

T-Hub (Technology Hub) has received the ‘Best Incubator in India' for 2022 and the Best National Technology Business Incubator 2023 by Startup India.

