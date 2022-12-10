New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said it has commissioned 162.27 MW of solar power capacity at Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 12:00 Hrs. of 10.12.2022," it said in a BSE filing.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 57,801.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,416.27 MW, it stated.

