New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) on Monday announced the beginning of commercial operation of a 64.7-MW capacity -- part of a 1,255-MW solar power project in Gujarat.

The "third part capacity of 64.7 MW out of 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project of wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Limited... in Gujarat under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, is declared" commercially operational with effect from June 30, NGEL said in a regulatory filing.

The first part capacity of 110.25 MW and second part capacity of 146.7 MW of aforesaid Solar PV Project have already been declared commercially operational with effect from June 6 and June 28, respectively.

