New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) State-owned NTPC Limited on Friday said it will start commercial operations of 74.88 megawatt capacity (MW) of its 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project in Rajasthan from midnight.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group will reach 54,452.18 MW and 67,907.18 MW respectively, the power giant said in a statement.

"Third part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 05.03.2022," it said.

