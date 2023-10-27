Sultanpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old nurse committed suicide at a private hospital here on Friday by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room, police said.

The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area, they said.

The woman allegedly locked herself inside a room in the hospital and hanged herself from the ceiling, police said.

"The hospital staff informed us about the incident. A police team took the body out after breaking open the door lock. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway," said Station House Officer (SHO) Sriram Pandey.

He said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

A forensic team is collecting evidence from the room where the body was found, police said.

