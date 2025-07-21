New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 584.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The board also declared an interim dividend for FY25-26 at the rate of Rs 2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each.

On the operational front, the company has sold properties worth Rs 1,639 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

