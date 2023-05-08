Berhampur (Odisha), May 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly using a Bluetooth device in an army recruitment examination in Odisha's Gopalpur, police said.

The accused was identified as Vijay, a resident of Jind district of Haryana, a police officer said.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said a Bluetooth device and SIM cards were seized from his possession.

The exam was being held at Army Air Defence Centre at Gopalpur military station on Sunday.

He was caught by the invigilator and handed over to the police.

