Chennai, May 26 (PTI) The Officers Training Academy on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology to further equip its officer cadets by way of a diploma course in Information Technology and Cyber Security.

The curriculum is designed to address critical areas such as cyber security, data protection and IT fundamentals, according to a Defence release.

The MoU documents were signed by the OTA Commandant Lt Gen Michael AJ Fernandez and the Vice Chancellor of the SRM-IST, Dr C Muthamizh Selvan at the OTA premises here.

In his address, Lt Gen Michael Fernandez said gone are the days when warfare could be thought of without the use of emerging technologies and asked the officer cadets to learn continuously to keep pace with the changing times. He expressed hope that the new course would help future army officers to be empowered with the skills on information technology and cybersecurity, equipping them with the technical acumen and the digital competence required in today's rapidly changing defence landscape.

Dr Muthamizh Selvan, SRM IST Vice Chancellor in his address said that the laboratories in the university are open for the OTA officer cadets to pursue their projects and studies. Selvan insisted that it is time for academic institutions to move from tradition to innovation and from rigidity to flexibility.

