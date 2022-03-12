Indore, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indore district administration on Saturday said it foiled the marriage bid involving three minors, including a girl.

Women and Child Development Department's flying squad in-charge Mahendra Pathak said that the family of a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Indore, arranged her wedding in the neighbouring Dhar district at a mass marriage function to be held on Sunday.

Family members of the girl backed out after they were warned about the legal consequences of marrying off the minor, he added.

"Similarly, two young boys- one aged 17 and another 19- from Indore were supposed to get married in adjoining Dewas district on Saturday. When their marriage parties were about to depart we got their weddings cancelled," Pathak said.

Families of the three have given undertakings that they won't get their wards married until they attain the legal age.

Marriage below 21 for men and below 18 for women is illegal in India. The violation of the law invites two-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh or both.

