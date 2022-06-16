Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The overall oilmeal exports in May witnessed a year-on-year growth of 12 per cent at 2,55,453 tonnes, due to sharp jump in rapeseed meal shipments, according to industry data.

In May 2021, the overall oilmeal exports stood at 2,28,319 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said on Thursday.

The April-May period witnessed a growth of 11 per cent at 5,89,425 tonnes, compared to 5,32,024 tonnes in the year-ago period.

In the first two months of the current year (2022-23), export of rapeseed meal has shown a sharp jump and stood at 3,98,355 tonnes, compared to 2,74,692 tonnes, up by 45 per cent, according to SEA data.

Currently, India is the most competitive supplier of rapeseed meal to South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and other Far East countries.

However, in the case of soybean meal, the export is at the lowest level as India is out priced in the international market.

Current price of soybean meal FOB (Free on Board) Kandla is quoted at USD 720, while soybean meal Argentina CIF Rotterdam is quoted at USD 532 and Brazil at USD 525.

Export of rice bran extraction is down, however, the export of castor meal has marginally improved compared to the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, according to the industry data, South Korea imported 2,16,739 tonnes of oilmeals during April-May 2022, compared to 1,79,115 tonnes in the same period of 2021, which consisted of 1,83,325 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 27,084 tonnes of castor seed meal and 6,330 tonnes of soybean meal.

Vietnam imported 1,25,597 tonnes of oilmeals during April-May, compared to 85,636 tonnes in the same months of 2021, consisting of 64,902 tonnes of rice bran, 59,558 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 821 tonnes of soybean meal and 316 tonnes of groundnut meal.

Thailand imported 61,539 tonnes of oilmeals during April-May, compared to 64,788 tonnes in 2021, consisting of 61,215 tonnes of rapeseed meal and 324 tonnes of soybean meal.

Bangladesh sourced rapeseed meal and ricebran extraction from India and imported 70,574 tonnes of oilmeals, compared to 74,066 tonnes in the same months of 2021, consisting of 13,470 tonnes of ricebran extractions and 57,104 tonnes of rapeseed meal.

Meanwhile, Taiwan imported 27,089 tonnes of oilmeals during April-May 2022, compared to 14,167 tonnes, consisting of 23,594 tonnes of castor seed meal, 2,947 tonnes of rapeseed meal, 299 tonnes of groundnut meal and 249 tonnes of soybean meal.

Exports from Kandla port in Gujarat stood at 199,377 tonnes (34 per cent), followed by Mundra in Gujarat at 170,923 tonnes (29 per cent), Mumbai including INPT handled 36,535 tonnes (6 per cent), Kolkata handled 63,266 tonnes (11 per cent) and other ports handled 1,19,324 tonnes (20 per cent), the data added.

