New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Ola Group AI firm Krutrim has started hosting Meta's recently-announced Llama 4 open source models on its cloud platform, the company said on Tuesday.

Krutrim claimed to have become the first Indian AI company to deploy Meta's Llama 4 models on domestic servers.

"Krutrim became one of the world's first AI companies to deploy Meta's Llama 4 models on domestic servers. Krutrim presently hosts Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick at prices ranging Rs 7 to Rs 17 per million tokens,” the statement said.

A token in AI generally refers to a component of a larger data set like words, characters, or phrases that are used by platforms for processing queries.

Krutrim currently hosts China-based DeepSeek AI models that range from 8 billion to 700 billion parameters, at prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 60 per million tokens.

"In addition to this, Krutrim Assistant V2 is gearing up for a launch later this month. One of the key features of the upcoming release is going to be DeepSearch, a tool designed to make data searches more precise and efficient," the statement said.

