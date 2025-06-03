New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) OpenAI on Tuesday announced the next phase of its global AI for Impact Accelerator Program in India, with fresh round of API credits to 11 non-profits, bringing the total value of technical grants to USD 150,000.

Launched globally and now expanding under the OpenAI Academy umbrella, the program underlines OpenAI's commitment to ensuring AI is accessible, useful, and grounded in real world challenges, according to a release.

Over the last year, the India cohort has developed and deployed AI-powered applications across sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity, creating a tangible, measurable impact in underserved communities, it added.

"Delivered in collaboration with philanthropic partners The Agency Fund, Tech4Dev, and Turn.io, the program offers hands-on technical support, cohort-based learning, and early access to OpenAI's tools," as per the release.

As part of this initiative, OpenAI conducted a workshop on the latest model capabilities to support the Impact sector to build population scale solutions.

