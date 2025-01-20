Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that other parties should learn from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ideology of "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan"

Sharing pictures on X, of the new Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, Gehlot said that the party also has pictures of the leaders who betrayed the party for personal gains.

In his post on X, he said, "This is Congress. This is the basic difference between the ideology of the BJP and Congress. BJP's work is to change the names of institutions named after Congress leaders with a narrow ideology, and to abuse Congress leaders who have sacrificed for the country, whereas Congress is a party with a big heart."

He said, "The ideology of Congress is the ideology of Bharatvarsh which believes in co-existence. Congress takes along all castes, religions, classes and communities and also gives respect to those who have been with Congress at some point of time and contributed to its journey even after leaving the party or changing their ideology."

He said that some leaders in the pictures left no stone unturned to abuse the Gandhi-Nehru family. But the family had even forgiven those who killed Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

Gehlot said, "This is the ideology of Rahul Gandhi's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. Other political parties should learn this ideology."

