New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Public procurement platform GeM has facilitated the hiring of over one million manpower resources by government organisations during 2024-25, an official statement said.

Manpower outsourcing of GeM (Government e-marketplace) provides government buyers with a seamless solution to hire outsourced resources.

Over 33,000 service providers on the platform enable buyers to engage manpower based on diverse criteria, including minimum wages and fixed remuneration, the commerce ministry said.

Various skilled and unskilled roles such as security personnel, horticulture staff, multi-tasking staff, data entry operators, and facility management professionals can be hired through the portal.

"GeM has achieved a significant milestone by facilitating the hiring of over 1 million manpower resources by government organizations in 2024-25," it said.

CEO of GeM Ajay Bhadoo said, "Our manpower outsourcing service not only simplifies the hiring process for government organisations but also ensures strict labour compliance through our comprehensive service level agreement".

Established in 2016, the portal provides government buyers with an end-to-end digital platform to carry out public procurement at cost-effective rates.

In 2019-20, the platform expanded to include services as a separate segment, initially offering basic services like manpower hiring, cab hiring, security services, and cleaning and sanitation services.

Over the last five years, GeM has expanded its portfolio to more than 330 services, including complex offerings like drone services, AR/VR services, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

