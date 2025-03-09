New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) More than 2,000 delegates and 30 country-representatives are participating in the three-day power sector event GRIDCON 2025 which started on Sunday.

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal inaugurated GRIDCON 2025 – The International Conference cum Exhibition on Sunday, a power ministry statement said.

R.K. Tyagi, CMD, POWEGRID along with the directors and senior officials from Ministry and other power sector PSUs were present during the function.

GRIDCON 2025 is a premier event in the power sector, for industry, utilities, professionals, researchers, and academicians across the global to shape the future of renewable integration, grid resilience, asset management, and digital transformation.

With the theme “Innovations in Grid Resilience” the conference will focus on new technologies, infrastructure, and smart solutions that can revolutionize the way we generate, transmit, distribute, and consume energy, it stated.

The event organized by Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) from 9th-11th March 2025 is being held under the patronage of Ministry of Power and in association with CIGRE, India.

