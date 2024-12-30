Gurugram, Dec 30 (PTI) More than 80 traffic police personnel at various checkpoints across Gurugram will be deployed to curb drunk driving on New Year's Eve, officials said on Sunday.

Special checkpoints (naakas) will be set up at eight key locations to ensure strict enforcement of anti-drunk driving measures, a senior police officer said.

The officer said during New Year celebrations incidents of drinking and driving increase. For public safety and smooth traffic operations, eight dedicated checkpoints will focus on drink-and-drive violations.

The deployment will include eight traffic inspectors, 16 zonal officers, eight road safety officers and 50 other personnel, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) across all zones have been instructed to set up additional checkpoints in their respective areas to ensure peaceful and safe celebrations, Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Virender Vij said.

Action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act against everyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol, Vij said.

