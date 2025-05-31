Mandi, May 31: A paraglider from Bihar was seriously injured after he lost control due to speedy winds and fell on a slab of a building in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, officials said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar from Bihar. He has about 18 years of experience in taking solo flights. On the day of the incident, he went for paragliding along with his friends. While others managed to land on the Chogan site, he moved about 20 kilometres away from the landing site, police said.

While landing, Kumar dashed against the slab in Pehlum village in Jogindernagar. The villagers spotted him and rushed him to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to Medical Hospital Tanda in Kangra, they said.

According to a medical officer from Jogindernagar, Kumar received two fractures in arms and legs apart from other injuries.

