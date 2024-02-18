New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level was recorded as 92 per cent, according to the IMD.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky on Sunday and rain or thundershowers on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the poor category with a reading of 265, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

