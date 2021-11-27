New Delhi, Nov 27: Financial technology firm Paytm's parent One 97 Communications on Saturday reported widening of consolidated loss to about Rs 473 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 436.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI and ASI Posts Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uppbpb.gov.in.

The consolidated total income of Paytm increased by 49.6 per cent to Rs 1,086.4 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 663.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,781.15 apiece, down by 0.86 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)