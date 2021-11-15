New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, listed with a premium of over 17 per cent against its issue price of Rs 980 on Monday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 1,150, up 17.34 per cent on both the BSE and NSE.

Also Read | Garena Free Fire Emerged As Most Downloaded Mobile Game Worldwide for October 2021.

It then gained 22.95 per cent to Rs 1,205 on the BSE.

The initial public offer of PB Fintech Limited was subscribed 16.59 times earlier this month.

Also Read | OnePlus Launches Android 12 Based OxygenOS 12 Beta Programme for OnePlus 8 Series & OnePlus 8T.

The Price range for the Rs 5,710-crore offer was at Rs 940-980 per share.

PB Fintech commanded a market valuation of Rs 52,800.49 crore on the BSE in early trade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)