Coimbatore, Aug 18 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu unit of CPI-M would hold a people's court to get ready what the party called a charge-sheet against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at 1,000 places across the State in September to highlight the alleged anti-people policies of the Central government, the Left party leader K Balakrishnan.

With protests and demonstrations rising against the policies of the Centre and with major opposition parties rallying together, the State unit of the Left party would meet the people by organising such courts, he said.

On the resolutions adopted at the two executive meetings of the party that ended on Wednesday, he said issues affecting farmers, labourers and the common man, problems arising out of privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and hike in prices of petroleum products would be deliberated upon at the people's court.

Stating that the party would condemn the alleged fanning of communal tension and increasing attack on minorities, Balakrishnan said even the Pegasus snooping issue would be taken up for deliberation.

The the 23rd all-party meeting is scheduled at Kannur in Kerala in April next, he said.

As a precursor, the State executive committee of the CPI-M would meet in Madurai in February next, he added.

