New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Mundra I Transmission Limited, a project specific special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been transferred to Adani Energy Solutions, an exchange filing said on Thursday.

Mundra I Transmission Limited was established for the development of transmission system for supply of power to green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturing potential in Mundra area of Gujarat.

The asset which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Limited has been transferred to Adani Energy Solutions Limited, the successful bidder on March 20, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said in the filing.

PFC Consulting is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC.

