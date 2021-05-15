New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has provided nine ICU ventilators worth Rs 1.14 crore, an ambulance and is also organising vaccination camps in its fight against COVID-19.

"PGCIL, under the Ministry of Power, has actively taken up various initiatives for extending timely help to its employees in all its offices across the country," a power ministry statement said.

PGCIL is organizing vaccination camps for its employees and their family members across all its establishments in India.

This facility has been extended by PGCIL to its superannuated employees, contractual employees and their families also. Besides, vaccination camps were organized for employees of the Ministry of Power and power PSUs.

The company said as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), it had handed over nine ICU ventilators to the tune of Rs 1,14,30,000 to the Dean, Government Medical College, Chandrapur.

It also handed over an ambulance to Vadodara Municipal Corporation to take care of COVID-19 affected patients.

In another statement, the ministry said Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) under Ministry of Power has stepped forward to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Board has created an infrastructure for setting up COVID Isolation Centre at BBMB Hospital Nangal Township.

Vaccination drive is also being carried out daily for BBMB employees, their family members, contract workers and also the general public with a daily average of 200 persons.

