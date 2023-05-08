New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Edtech platform Physics Wallah (PW) plans to infuse Rs 100 crore towards augmenting its UPSC offerings for both online (UPSC Wallah) and offline (PW OnlyIAS) segment and aims to train over 3 lakh aspirants in the coming three years, a release said on Monday.

Physics Wallah recently announced its newest offline centre PW OnlyIAS for UPSC test preparation in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.

According to the release, PW OnlyIAS is committed to transforming the way UPSC preparation is done and is investing in technology innovation, session-wise constructive pedagogy, content, and hiring eminent teachers to become the leader in the UPSC preparation industry.

Physics Wallah plans to invest Rs 100 crore towards strengthening its UPSC vertical, the statement said, adding, the aim is to train over 3 lakh aspirants in the next three years.

"PW OnlyIAS plans to open over 10 offline centres in the next three years, including Jaipur, Allahabad, Patna, Lucknow, Indore, Pune," it said.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PW, said: "After experiencing great success with UPSC Wallah, we saw the need to extend our expertise to the UPSC community through offline centers and to do that we plan to invest Rs 100 crore in strengthening our offerings."

