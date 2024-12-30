Pilibhit (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A farmer missing for five days was found dead in a sugarcane field in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday and added initial investigation suggested that he was killed in a tiger attack.

The body of Kanhaiya Singh (38) was sent for post-mortem.

Hajara SHO Prakash Singh told reporters that the victim's family were also suspecting that he was killed in a tiger attack.

Ram Nagara village native Singh left home five days ago, saying that he was going to his field. He had been missing since then.

His half-eaten body was found in a sugarcane field about two kilometres from the village late on Sunday.

Villagers alleged that tiger movement was spotted at the place where the body was found.

They alleged that forest department officials were doing a formality in the name of monitoring the area.

