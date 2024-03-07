Gwalior, Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 16 airport projects on Sunday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the airport terminal of Gwalior aerodrome virtually. On the occasion, the statue of Raj Mata Vijayraje Scindia would be unveiled at the airport, the BJP Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

Also Read | 2006 Varanasi Bomb Blast: 18 Years Since Holy City of India Witnessed Twin Blasts That Left 28 Dead and Over 100 Injured; Here's What Happened.

He said that it was for the first time in the last 75 years that 16 airports were being opened or their foundation stones being laid on a single day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)