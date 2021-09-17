Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Minister Kapil Patil on Friday inaugurated 100 offices of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a function in Badlapur, he said 200 more offices would be opened in the next two days.

Patil also inaugurated 11 'Rupee One' clinics in his Lok Sabha constituency Bhiwandi.

The Thane unit of the BJP launched a 'Seva Saptah' (service week) to celebrate the prime minister's birthday.

