Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) The Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to issue e-challan to violators of rules and a software will start functioning on a pilot basis in this regard from Tuesday, an official said. The system will gradually cover the entire city, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Santosh Pandey said on Monday. "The software was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Cases registered through it will be shown in the database throughout the country. Car documents can be digitally seized and suspended," he said.

The existing traffic guard concept will also be replaced with traffic circles, a source in the department said. "The existing traffic beat concept is not available in the e-Challan application. Now, the exact location of a traffic violation will be available using a GPS-based mechanism," the source said.

It is an android smartphone-based application for an on-road officer.

It will have a web-based traffic case disposal module for the guard cashier and a web-based payment module for the public. There will be a state-wide single virtual e-court option as approved by the Supreme Court," he added.

According to the officer, no physical documents related to the vehicles will be seized.

"Through this software, an officer can digitally lock documents like driving license, registration certificate, pollution certificate, insurance document," he said.

