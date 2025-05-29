New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand on Thursday underlined the critical role of policy in enabling innovation-led climate-resilient growth.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, he outlined five priority areas for policy action.

The priority areas for policy action include--correcting distortions in input and output pricing,promoting crop cultivation in agro-climatically suitable regions,enhancing input-use efficiency, increasing crop yields, and mainstreaming sustainable agricultural practices to reduce the sector's carbon footprint.

Also, speaking at the event, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said India will not transform on government policy alone.

"The baton must be taken over by private enterprise," Kant added.

He said the government has created the platforms—PLI, DPI, Startup India, focus on infrastructure, digital infrastructure & a regime of low Corporate tax.

Industry must now run with cutting -edge innovation, R&D and with bold investments, global ambition, and a commitment to transforming India into a USD 30 + trillion economy,Kant added.

According to Kant, this decade must be the moment when India's businesses built a new India - for the world.

