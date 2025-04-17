Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) A new Polytechnic College and a Temple Architecture and Sculpture College will be established on behalf of Sri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, Marudhamalai, in Coimbatore, and Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam, in Tiruchirappalli, respectively, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu informed on Thursday.

Winding up the debate in the Assembly on the demand for grants to his department, the minister, who made a slew of announcements, said the special darshan in ten major temples across the state will be cancelled during important festival days.

About 2,090 temples have been renovated at a cost of Rs 926 crore this year and in addition the government has extended a grant of Rs 25 crore to small temples with meagre income for conducting puja atleast once a day.

Enhancing the pension of retired temple employees availing departmental pension to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,000 and increasing family pension to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,000, extending the medical centre facility at major temples which are visited by devotees in large numbers, golden armour for the presiding deity of Bhavani Amman temple in Periyapalayam at a cost of Rs 8 crore and installing 184 feet high Murugan statue in Sri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, Marudhamalai, for Rs 110 crore, were among the other announcements.

