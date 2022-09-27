Puducherry, Sep 27 (PTI) President of India Droupadi Murmu, who is the visitor of Pondicherry University (a Centrally sponsored institution), has issued orders extending the tenure of Vice Chancellor of the university Gurmeet Singh for one-year.

Singh completes the tenure as Vice Chancellor on November 23.

A release from Assistant Registrar K Mahesh on Tuesday said a communication was received from the Under Secretary to Union Education Ministry Navin Kumar stating that the President in her capacity as the visitor of the university has extended for one-year the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor after completion of five-year tenure on November 23, under the provisions of the Pondicherry University Act 1985.

