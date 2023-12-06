Noida, Dec 6 (PTI) The potential of the paper industry remains untapped mainly due to the acute shortage of fibre raw material in the country, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said Wednesday, noting that a reason for low capacity utilisation is the continuous rising input costs, especially for energy inputs.

The paper industry is providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to 25 lakh people across the country, the UP Industrial Development minister said at the inauguration of the 16th International Conference and Exhibition “Paperex-2023” at India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida.

Gupta said the paper industry is linked to all aspects of the society while its consumption is a parameter of the socio-economic development of the country and it is directly related to the GDP of the country.

“There are about 900 paper mills spread across the country and out of these, 104 paper mills are located in Uttar Pradesh. The installed capacity of all paper mills in the country is 27 million tonnes per annum and production is 24 million tonnes per annum. All paper mills in Uttar Pradesh have an installed capacity of 6 million tonnes and produce about 4 million tonnes of paper,” the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

“The paper industry is providing employment in rural and urban areas across the country and overall, 25 lakh people are directly and indirectly deriving their livelihood from this sector. At the national level, this industry contributes Rs 8,000 crore to the national exchequer with a turnover of Rs 70,000 crore,” Gupta said.

Driven by the national priority of a knowledge-based economy, he said, this industry is known to be a significant contributor to the government's goal of achieving an overall growth of 8 per cent in manufacturing.

“The Indian paper sector has performed quite well over the years, even though it faces internal as well as external factors. The potential of this sector remains untapped mainly due to the acute shortage of fibre raw material in the country. Another reason for low capacity utilisation is the continuously rising input costs especially for energy inputs (both coal and non-coal),” Gupta said.

'Paperex 2023', a four-day paper products fair, will run from December 6 to 9 and has more than 600 stalls with representatives from 20 countries expected to participate in the event, according to the statement.

Minister Gupta expressed optimism about the paper industry and stressed the adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly products.

He also stressed the need for implementing cutting-edge, effective technologies to remain competitive in the rapidly changing global business landscape.

