New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Tuesday said it has upgraded New Mariani Sub-Station in Assam.

"Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power has upgraded Assam's New Mariani Sub-station from 220 kiloVolt (kV) switching station to a 400/220 kV Sub-station with 2x500 MegaVolt Ampere (MVA) transformation capacity, 2x125 Mega volt-ampere (re-active) power compensation along with other associated bays under North Eastern Region

Strengthening Scheme (NERSS-VI) project," a power ministry statement said.

In March 2013, the New Mariani Sub-station had been commissioned in the Jorhat district with 20 MVAR reactive power compensation capacity. With this up-gradation, connectivity at 400 kV voltage level between 400 kV Misa Sub-station, 400 kV New Mariani Sub-station and 400 kV Kohima Sub-station has been established.

It has now become the first 400 kV Sub-station of upper Assam, which will serve as a key station for catering to the augmentation of power in upper Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and the entire North Eastern Region.

This capacity addition will add efficiency and robustness, leading to the supply of reliable power.

The project has been commissioned timely despite limitations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, difficult soil and weather conditions.

The bays and additional 400 kV D/C line section for up-gradation of Misa-New Mariani line from 220 kV to 400 kV level are now under commercial operation.

The project has been commissioned as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, marking 75 years of India's Independence.

Power Grid presently has 264 sub-stations and 1,72,104 ckm and 4,64,292 MVA of transformation capacity.

