New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi's power distribution company TPDDL on Thursday said it has completed two decades of operation and adopted a new brand philosophy 'Towards a Greener Tomorrow' to focus on sustainable clean energy.

With the new identity, the brand plans to focus on sustainability, green power and increasing percentage share of green energy in the energy mix, it added.

The brand's previous tag line was 'With you Non-stop'. The new tag line 'Towards a Greener Tomorrow' is a new-age promise to the customer of today. It focusses on three pillars -- environment, community awareness and culture building, the statement said.

"Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) is committed to promoting energy efficiency and green energy amongst its consumers. The brand is well placed to encourage renewable energy in the country and is taking concrete steps towards adoption of green energy, promotion of solar rooftop and development of EV infrastructure. Moving forward, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited will continue to integrate and empower sustainable practices among various stakeholders," the company said.

