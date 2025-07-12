Ghazipur (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A prisoner allegedly escaped from police custody while receiving treatment in the Ghazipur district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, following which three constables were suspended, police said on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police Ghazipur Iraj Raja said that Shivam Chauhan alias Paramhans, arrested in the robbery incident in the Jangipur Police Station, was lodged in the district jail on Wednesday.

On Friday, Chauhan was receiving treatment in the surgical ward during which he escaped through a bathroom window, the SP added.

Constables Prabhu Nandan Paswan, Shiv Govind and Sonu Saroj were suspended with immediate effect on charges of negligence, the SP said.

Several police teams have been deployed to nab the absconding prisoner, he added.

