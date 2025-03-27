Jammu, March 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists on Thursday set ablaze a Pakistani flag here to protest over terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where two cops were injured.

The gunfight erupted this morning when security forces spotted terrorists near the Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, approximately 30 kilometers from the site of Sunday's encounter in the Hiranagar sector of the district.

Dozens of SSDF activists, led by chairman Ashok Gupta, gathered at the city centre and burnt down the flag amid anti-Pakistan slogans during the protest.

Gupta said that incidents of terrorism are increasing as Pakistan attempts to foment trouble in the Jammu region.

"After a series of terror attacks in Poonch, Pakistan is now attempting to involve the Kathua district through such incidents," he told reporters here.

"Two cops were injured, including a deputy superintendent of police. Terrorists and their supporters should be eliminated immediately," he added.

Taking a dig at those advocating talks with Pakistan, he questioned how talks and terrorism can coexist. "They should remember that another Balakote-like incident can occur if they fail to stop supporting terrorism."

