Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), and PS Group Realty signed an MoU for the redevelopment and beautification of Nimtalla Immersion Ghat in the city under the group's CSR initiative.

The project aims to enhance the Ghat's cultural and spiritual significance while promoting sustainable urban development, a Kolkata port statement said.

The agreement involves PS Group redeveloping the Ghat with SMPK's support, including utilities and clearances. PS Group highlighted their commitment to preserving Kolkata's heritage.

Post-completion, SMPK will maintain the Ghat, fostering public-private collaboration to enhance community engagement and tourism.

A few days ago, a similar MoU was signed by Adani Group for the redevelopment of Kumartoli Ghat.

There are over 50 ghats on the banks of Kolkata and Howrah.

