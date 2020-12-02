Puducherry, Dec 2 (PTI) Puducherry Health Secretary T Arun, who is also the district collector, has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Wednesday.

Arun was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, the sources said, adding his condition was 'stable'.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Chief Secretary to the territorial government Ashwani Kumar enquired about the Collector's health with the hospital management.PTI Cor SS

