Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Monday criticized the central government for its "continued indifference" towards the demands of farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border.

The Anandpur Sahib MP also urged the Centre to immediately open dialogue with the protesting farmers to break the ongoing deadlock and address their demands.

In a statement here, Kang highlighted the grave health concerns surrounding farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for over a month.

"The people of Punjab, along with the farming community, are deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The central government must take this issue seriously and begin dialogue with farmers without any further delay," Kang said.

The AAP leader also pointed out that despite repeated efforts by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government to initiate dialogue, "the Centre has failed to engage with the protesting farmers".

"The Punjab government has made numerous attempts to persuade the central government to open channels of communication with the farmers, but the Centre remains unresponsive. This inaction is unacceptable," he stated.

Kang reiterated the importance of resolving the farmers' demands swiftly.

He cited a recent observation by the Supreme Court and said that it "emphasized the need for dialogue with the protesting farmers".

"It is disheartening that even after months of protests, the central government has not made any serious attempt to address the genuine demands of the farmers. Their silence is not only prolonging the farmers' struggle but is also causing immense distress among the people of Punjab and across the nation," the AAP leader said.

Kang expressed concern over the prolonged agitation, "which has put farmers under tremendous stress".

"The prolonged stalemate has left farmers, particularly in Punjab, in a state of deep worry. The health of Dallewal Ji has further added to this concern. The farmers are our 'annadatas', and their issues need immediate attention and resolution," he said.

He appealed to the Centre to act urgently, stating, "I urge the central government to immediately open dialogue with the farmers and resolve their issues... It is high time that the Centre breaks its silence and takes meaningful steps to resolve farmers' issues."

Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike entered 35th day on Monday and he has refused to take medical help despite his deteriorating health condition.

He has said that Centre must pay attention to farmers' demands.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A group of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.

In addition to a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers' demands include a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

